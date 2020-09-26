'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist welcomes her first baby with husband Chris Wood

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Chris Wood. The actor shared the news on her Instagram account.



By sharing the picture of his little hand, she also revealed the name of the baby, ''Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago, and this little boy is everything'', she wrote.

In March, Melissa revealed she was expecting her first, by saying, ''her husband has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!''

The couple's shared the news few days after a spokesperson for The CW confirmed that the 'Supergirl', on which Melissa played the title role since its 2015 beginning, will end after its upcoming sixth season. "To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist wrote alongside a photo of herself as Kara Zor-El.

The couple reportedly met on the set of 'Supergirl', were romantically linked for the first time in 2017. They got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in September, at a private estate in California.