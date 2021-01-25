Super Bowl 2021: Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at pre-game concert

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers. The singer is set to pay tribute to the biggest game-changers of 2020- the healthcare workers.



Cyrus took to Instagram to share the news. "SUPER BOWL LV!!! I`ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can`t wait to put on a show for the NFL`s honoured guests before the game?. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"Cyrus posted.







TikTok Tailgate is a pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who have been invited to attend at Tampa`s Raymond James Stadium in Florida next month, reports etonline.com.









There will be other performances too. Singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the game.



Additionally, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful".