Super Bowl 2021: All the big commercials arranged for the big game with big names

It's Super-Bowl time of the year again. The big sporting event in the US marks an exciting time for the TC and advertisement industry's big players to showcase their best, while the families enjoy the game.

Advertisements catch the attention of the viewers by being hilarious, clever, touching, and downright wild ads for the annual sporting event. As the popularity of the ads has grown over the years, the commercials don't just debut during the big game, either! There are teasers for the commercials, as well as viral and social media campaigns that hype up expectations, which drop long before kick-off ever comes.

Here are some prominent Super Bowl 2021 commercials:



Super Bowl Half Time Show





This year, in a seemingly unprecedented move, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have both decided not to buy ad time during the Super Bowl, according to press statements released by the companies -- citing the pandemic and social upheaval as incentives to "ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times," according to Coke. However, Pepsi has decided to instead focus all promotional efforts on the flagship branded half time show. This was the first teaser, titled "Get Ready," that celebrated the undeniable megahit single "Blinding Lights" by the event's headliner, The Weeknd.



#FLATMATTHEW" McConaughey

Doritos is tapping some real star power for whatever bizarre ad campaign is coming up at the Big Game. One ad stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live (although it's an in-person interview that looks like it's from the pre-COVID days) and the two are talking about an unnamed guest with a "new look," along with the teasy tag #FLATMATTHEW.



The second teaser, which is even stranger, shows some kids playing in their front yard with their mom, as they look on in wonder as a dog runs by and one kid asks, "Mom, why is that dog flying a kite?" Then the other kid asks, "And why does that kite look like Matthew McConaughey?" So, it seems that Doritos will unleash some sort of weird flattened version of the Oscar winner to sell their flavored corn triangles?"



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' mystery

To promote their new product, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, the cheesy snack food brand tapped Ashton Kutcher and his real-life wife Mila Kunis for some mysterious ad campaign that they've already teased with two strangely dramatic and ominous teaser commercials. The first -- titled "Evidence," and released online on Jan. 14, is shot like a neo-noir crime drama and features Kutcher coming home and opening a mysterious manila envelope filled with black-and-white long-distance photos of something viewers can't see but clearly disturbs Kutcher. He also pulls out an empty, flattened bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix and whispers in stunned horror, "I knew it."

Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7.