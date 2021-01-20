Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: It's not fun

Sunny Leone recently opened up about her troubled childhood and she went through bullying during her growing up years in Canada.

Sunny was apparently teased for how she looked during her younger years.

Sunny was born Karenjit Kaur to Sikh parents in Canada. She grew up in Canada with her brother.

In an interview, Sunny Leone spoke about being bullied as she said, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

Sunny said that she felt negative effects of that experience as an adult as well. "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop," she said.

Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber and is a mother to three kids.