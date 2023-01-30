Sumeet Vyas: I don’t believe in gender stereotypes. There are no male or female- driven stories

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke actor Sumeet Vyas is happy with the response to his latest show as it premiered on January 26, 2023. The show released on ZEE5 and marks Sumeet’s return to OTT after we saw him opposite Kareena Kapoor in Rhea Kapoor’s film Veere Di Wedding. A TVF Originals actor, Sumeet is confident of OTT bringing varied content to the audiences.

Speaking to WION, Sumeet said that “these are great times for actors, writers and directors of all ages and calibre to come forward and showcase their skills. “Women directors are powerhouses. Today so many women-oriented stories are coming to the forefront on streaming platforms and in cinema. Television space was always dominated by female-oriented stories but now we are seeing more in the digital spaces too,” said Sumeet.

Sumeet added, “Personally speaking, I don’t believe in gender stereotypes. I don’t believe – Oh this is a male-driven story or a female-driven story. I feel interesting work should happen to everyone in that sense.”

On the massive influx of content thanks to OTT, Sumeet said, “I think it’s like manufacturing a new brand of ice-cream when there is already ice-cream around. You invent a new car when there are so many existing cars around. I feel you should design your product the way you want to and tell a story the way you want to narrate it. I never think ‘Itne show bann rahe hai toh hum kya alag karenge’ (so many shows are being made, what will happen to us?) One should not think like that before telling a story but organically tell what they want to. Also, my whole approach is that I don’t judge the characters I play.”

For me, the first thing I did (in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke) was that I didn’t want to judge Tauriq for who he is and what he represents. I wanted to understand where he comes from. He is an engineer and has travelled the world. He has lived in different countries. He is not someone stupid but a very intelligent person who has perhaps chosen the wrong path. So, I wanted to understand how someone like him would think and how he would approach things. That’s how I try to get into the psyche of the character. I don’t have a preferred genre to be honest but if I had to choose right now, I would choose suspense dramas because I haven’t done much of those. I would like to explore that.”

Kickstarting the year 2023 with a brand-new show, Sumeet also wished his fans and said that he was “grateful” for all the love and affection. “I hope they embrace and appreciate the effort I put in playing Tauriq. I hope they like the show,” added Sumeet.