Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn stuns in shimmery outfits at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash

Diwali celebrations have finally kicked off in B-town. A day after Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, actress Bhumi Pednekar also hosted a grand party at her residence in Mumbai. On Friday, scores of celebrities were spotted outside Bhumi's house.



For her pre-Diwali function, Bhumi looked stunning in a black and orange lehenga. The actress accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery and her smokey eyes added extra glam to her look.



Star kids like Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan, Nysa Devgan and others were also papped arriving at Bhumi's house.



Suhana and her brother Aryan arrived at the venue together. After wearing a golden saree at Manish Malhotra's party, Suhana again opted for a shimmery saree. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail and added earrings to her look. However, Aryan, who was sitting beside her sister in the car, was looking dashing.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is back in town and was spotted with her friends. She looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga.



Rajkummar Rao and his wife, Patralekhaa, also arrived at the event together. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the paps outside Bhumi's home.