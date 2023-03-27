Succession season 4 review: Heavy on drama yet funny, Brian Cox starrer gets a well-deserved ending

One of the biggest and most successful shows of all time, Succession premiered on March 26 and HBO’s Brian Cox starrer has opened to a warm response from fans and critics alike. In early reviews for season 4, most reviewers call it an apt finale as ticks the boxes for being high on drama, comedy, and more.

A show that dominated both the Emmys and TV conversations every time a season dropped, critics feel that the makers do justice to the story, the characters, and how everything culminates. In season 3 of Succession, all his kids go after Logan (Brian Cox), he wins and the dance for succession resumes. Makers give the show a “same, same but different” kind of vibe.

Succession season 4 begins two days before the planned sale of Waystar Royco to Swedish tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have been banished by Logan after their failed coup. They are shown to have some plans in motion to work out a new business from the sale of their shares. Logan can be seen leaving his latest birthday party early, the occasion making him painfully aware of how little time he has left.

Another painful reminder is that Logan knows the end is coming, and so does Succession. Nevertheless, the HBO show moves ahead as characters make some important decisions.

Another win is how funny the show continues to be, now that it’s in its fourth season. Whether characters are caught up in dumb ideas — Connor (Alan Ruck) debates whether it’s worth spending $100 million just to avoid polling under 1% in the presidential race — or swapping insults, it’s all things fun.

The fourth season of Succession premieres on March 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

