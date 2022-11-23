Steven Spielberg to be honoured at the Berlin Film Festival 2023
Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg will be honoured at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival with an homage and Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.
Steven’s latest film ‘The Fablemans’ will also screen at the festival. Berlin Film Festival will run from February 16-26, 2023. The film is his semi-autobiographical look at growing up as a film-obsessed teenager in Arizona and Northern California. It will see its release in German in March.
The Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, in a statement, said, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams. Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work.”
Steven Spielberg is a widely acclaimed director who has been nominated for an Oscar 19 times and won Oscar thrice – two best picture for ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Schindler’s List’ and a best director for ‘Saving Private Ryan’.
As part of homage to Steven Spielberg, a selection of his films will be screened at the Berlinale.