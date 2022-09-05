'Squid Game' star Lee Yoo-Mi makes history with Creative Arts Emmys win

'Squid Game' star Lee Yoo-Mi has become the first South Korean actress to win Creative Arts Emmys trophy for the category 'Outstanding guest actress in a drama series'. And, as she accepted the award at the prestigious award ceremony, she looked ecstatic and content with her first Emmy trophy.

While accepting the award, she said, "Thank you so much for this huge honour. I want to give my thanks to the TV academy, especially a big thanks to my Netflix team as well," via a translator.

"I'm so very happy, thank you," she added in English.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Netflix series starred Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Sang-woo and Jung Ho-yeon as Sae-byeok. Lee Yoo-Mi was seen as Ji-yeong in the series.

The show also received SAG Awards honours for the male and female actor categories. Lee Jung-jae also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, the makers are currently working on the second season of the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game', which shows some people competing for cash in fatal versions of children's games.

The two-day award show will be edited and televised on FXX next week on Saturday (September 10) at 8 PM.

The main 2022 Emmy ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday (September 12).