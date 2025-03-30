The winter anime season is done and dusted, and fans are eagerly awaiting the spring anime season of 2025. The upcoming season is packed with new releases and returning favourites.

Here are some must-watch anime of Spring 2025 and where to watch them:

Lazarus

Release Date: 5 April 2025

Streaming Platform: MAX

Directed by Cowboy Bebop’s Shinichirō Watanabe and produced by MAPPA and Sola Entertainment, Lazarus is an original sci-fi series. The story takes place in a futuristic world where the Lazarus team must stop Dr Skinner, who developed a drug marketed as a cure-all. The catch? It turns fatal. With time running out, the team races to force Skinner to create an antidote.

Fire Force – Season 3

Release Date: 4 April 2025

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

After nearly five years, Fire Force returns for its third season. Animated by David Production and based on Atsushi Ohkubo’s manga, the show continues Shinra Kusakabe’s journey in a world where humans spontaneously combust into destructive creatures called Infernals.

Devil May Cry

Release Date: 3 April 2025

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Based on the popular Capcom video game series, Devil May Cry returns to anime form. Animated by Adi Shankar Animation and Studio Mir, the show centres on Dante, a demon hunter running a paranormal agency. Though it’s created outside of Japan, fans can expect great animation and heavy action.

Wind Breaker – Season 2

Release Date: 5 April 2025

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Returning after a successful first season, Wind Breaker continues the story of Haruka Sakura at Furin High School, a place known for street fights and gang rivalries. The show is animated by CloverWorks and is based on Satoru Nii’s manga.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Release Date: 7 April 2025

Streaming Platform: TBA

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, animated by Bones Film, offers a darker, more grounded spin-off of the original series. Set before the main events, the show follows Koichi Haimawari, who uses his quirk illegally to help people. After being recruited as a vigilante, Koichi discovers a hidden world of street crime, drug networks, and shadowy organisations.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Release Date: 8 April 2025

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The newest addition to the Gundam universe, Gundam GQuuuuuuX, is co-produced by Sunrise and Studio Khara. With Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) as a co-writer, the series offers a fresh take on the Universal Century timeline. Following a girl drawn into illegal mecha fights, it mixes action with philosophical depth.

