Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take break from acting

Spider-Man star Tom Holland now wants a break. Known for his powerful performances as the web-slinging superhero, Tom is taking a year off from acting after wrapping up his latest project, The Crowded Room. The Crowded Room is a crime thriller series that is slated to release on Apple TV+.

Tom Holland is taking a break from acting

In a recent interview, Tom Holland confirmed that he has finally wrapped up The Crowded Room and is exhausted. He spoke about the nature of the crime series which is based on the real-life crimes committed by a man named Billi Milligan, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. He said, “It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

Tom Holland is turning a producer with The Crowded Room

Tom Holland is associated with the project not only as an actor but also as a producer. He said, "I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low.”