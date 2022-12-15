'Special Ops 1.5' to 'Khakhee- The Bihar Chapter': 5 OTT shows you should watch

2022 has been about rich content flowing seamlessly across all the OTT platforms and cinema halls. Also later this year, the audience realised that only a certain production house could deliver certain content. Especially when it comes to stories that are critically acclaimed and have never seen the light of day, such as 'Special OPS 1.5', 'Kaun Praveen Tambe?', 'Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter', 'Secrets of Kohinoor', 'Bande Mei Hai Dum', and many more, only makers of Friday storytellers could narrate stories like that.

Here are the five movies and shows that only Friday storytellers could deliver in 2022 :

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

This series started the year with a bang and became one of the top-rated shows. Shot in some of the best locations during the pandemic, the efforts of the Friday Storytellers were praised heavily by the audience and the reviewers. The storyline was very gripping, and with Neeraj Pandey’s strong ability to master the espionage genre, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story turned out to be a masterpiece.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

The name itself speaks volumes as it is an about a 40-year-old cricketer, launched in IPL. A truly inspirational story of an ordinary guy who followed his dream with passion and dedication in extraordinary circumstances. Kudos to Friday Storytellers for bringing a story like this to light while the world said nothing about it. This story turned out to be a solid inspiration for the thriving youth of today.

Bandon Mei Tha Dum

'Bandon Mei Tha Dum' is the greatest fightback for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This is the story of our men in blue, who led India to its biggest triumph in test history. And only production houses like Friday Storytellers can identify, research, and deliver content as important as this.

Secrets of Kohinoor:

Secrets of the Kohinoor aimed to record the timeless story of the famed diamond. Narrated by National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, this was produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath.

Khakhee, The Bihar Chapter: