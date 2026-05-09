/South Korean actress Yoona to star in Korean remake of Japanese drama Unnatural?

South Korean girl group Yoona, best known for her roles in Big Mouth, K2 and King The Land, among others, will reportedly star in the Korean remake of a Japanese drama. Apart from her acting career, Yoona gained recognition after being part of the renowned South Korean girl group Girls' Generation.

What role will Yoona be playing in the Korean remake of the Japanese drama?

As per reports, Yoona will play the female lead in the remake of the Japanese drama titled Unnatural. In the series, she will be seen portraying the role of Im Do Eun, a forensic doctor working at UDI. It is being described as someone very alert yet with a bright personality that is both gentle and strong at the same time.

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But she is also known for her huge appetite, fiery temper and relentless persistence. Im Do Eun emerges like a rising star within the forensic industry. Her personality also allows her to maintain good relationships with those around her as well. Originally, the role was played by Satomi Ishihara.

Directed by Park Yoo-young (known for The Day of Kidnapping), this role will mark a notable shift in genre for Yoona, moving toward a medical mystery.

Netizens' reaction to Yoona's rumoured casting in Korean remake of Unnatural

Although there is no official announcement yet, the speculations of Yoona leading a Korean remake of Unnatural have led to excitement amongst fans, and many flooded their views across social media platforms. One user wrote, "Can't wait and hoping for a Taeyeon OST too."

Another user wrote, "Even though it's still not officially announced, but Yoona joining a remake of a Japanese hit drama reminds me of her almost being cast in the remake of Nodame Cantabile during early days of her acting career. Old times..."

"Lim Yoona x Unnatural remake?! Reports say #LimYoona is taking on the lead role for the upcoming K-Drama adaptation of the Japanese masterpiece. This casting is actually perfect.Thoughts? #Unnatural #Yoona #Kdrama", wrote the third user.

All about Japanese drama Unnatural

Unnatural is written by Akiko Nogi, known for The Full-Time Wife Escapist, and directed by Ayuko Tsukahara. The show follows the story of the team, who investigates cases where the cause of death is unclear—ranging from alleged suicides to masked murders, seeking justice for the deceased.