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Business Proposal actress Seol In Ah's new look steals the show at 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 09, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 15:42 IST
Business Proposal actress Seol In Ah's new look steals the show at 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

Seol In Ah's latest look at Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 Photograph: (X)

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Actress Seol In Ah's latest appearance at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards has left everyone in awe, and videos and pictures from the event have since then gone viral.

South Korean actress Seol In Ah, best known for her roles in Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon, is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The actress turned heads at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, which was held on May 8 in Seoul. Several pictures and videos of her since then are going viral.

Netizens' reaction to Seol In Ah's appearance at Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

The several clips shared across social media platforms showcased Seol In Ah in a bold androgynous look with a pixie haircut and a sharp sleeveless black suit. Many were left in awe seeing her caring and bold look and praised her for the latest look. One user wrote, "She is always on fire. I love her energy." Another user wrote, "Omg, she is so confident, her outfit is really daring, and she pulled it off well." “Wow, she's so androgynous. Love the way she walks with confidence,” wrote the third user.

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For the unversed, she attended the event as an award presenter alongside her Love in Disguise co-star Yim Si Wan.

Seol In Ah has generated massive buzz with her dramatic transformation in the latest romance thriller show, appearing almost unrecognisable in a bold, short-haired, boyish look as a character Kang Jae Hee. She plays a former special forces officer who goes undercover as a personal secretary. The Korean drama is scheduled to premiere in October this year. It is based on the web novel "Yeojain Girl Wae Moreuji?" by Lee A-Hyun & Ryu Do-Ha (published January 28, 2020 – December 23, 2022 via Kakao).

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All about Seol In Ah

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South Korean actress Seol In Ah has showcased her versatility through her portrayal of roles in shows including Business Proposal, Mr Queen and Twinkling Watermelon, among others. She gained recognition for her vibrant, energetic characters and acting, having trained initially to be an idol.

Seol first made her debut in acting in 2015 with breakout supporting roles in Strong Girl Bong Soon and School 2017. She has also starred in the 2025 legal comedy-drama Oh My Ghost Clients and the 2026 thriller Love in Disguise.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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