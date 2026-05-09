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K-dramas celebrating beauty of motherhood: Good Bad Mother, Hi Bye! Mama and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 09, 2026, 17:22 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 17:22 IST

From When the Camellia Blooms to The Good Bad Mother, here are a few of the shows you shouldn't miss watching for the occasion of Mother's Day. 

K-dramas based on Mother's Day
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K-dramas based on Mother's Day

With Mother's Day round the corner, these K-dramas, including Hi Bye, Mama! and Good Bad Mother, among others, focus on the unconditional love, sacrifice and complex journey of motherhood. Here are a few of the recommendations you can watch on Mother's Day.

When the Camellia Blooms
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When the Camellia Blooms

The show tells the story of Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mom. While taking care of her son Pil Gu, she meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a police officer in their small town. How their story navigates forms the main crux of the show.

The Good Bad Mother
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Good Bad Mother

The story focuses on an ambitious prosecutor whose life takes a drastic turn after a tragic accident leaves him with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

Hi Bye, Mama!
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Hi Bye, Mama!

The story is about the ghost of a woman who gains a second chance at life for 49 days; she appears in front of her remarried husband and young daughter.

Crash Course in Romance
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Crash Course in Romance

An emotional story between a mother-daughter duo, in which a woman with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity maths instructor's class.

Mother
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Mother

The South Korean drama focuses on the story of Zeynep, a photographer, who is working as a substitute teacher and notices the strange behaviour of a student. She finds out that the parents have been mistreating the child and kidnaps her to keep her safe.

Green Mothers' Club
7 / 8
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Green Mothers' Club

The show is about five mothers in a competitive grade school community who keep their enemies close and one another closer as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.

Marriage Contract
8 / 8
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Marriage Contract

The show is about a single mother, Hye Soo, who agrees to a contract marriage with a chaebol's son and to donate part of her liver to his mother in exchange for financial security for her daughter amidst her own health crisis.

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