/K-dramas celebrating beauty of motherhood: Good Bad Mother, Hi Bye! Mama and more

From When the Camellia Blooms to The Good Bad Mother, here are a few of the shows you shouldn't miss watching for the occasion of Mother's Day.
With Mother's Day round the corner, these K-dramas, including Hi Bye, Mama! and Good Bad Mother, among others, focus on the unconditional love, sacrifice and complex journey of motherhood. Here are a few of the recommendations you can watch on Mother's Day.
The show tells the story of Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mom. While taking care of her son Pil Gu, she meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a police officer in their small town. How their story navigates forms the main crux of the show.
The story focuses on an ambitious prosecutor whose life takes a drastic turn after a tragic accident leaves him with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.
The story is about the ghost of a woman who gains a second chance at life for 49 days; she appears in front of her remarried husband and young daughter.
An emotional story between a mother-daughter duo, in which a woman with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity maths instructor's class.
The South Korean drama focuses on the story of Zeynep, a photographer, who is working as a substitute teacher and notices the strange behaviour of a student. She finds out that the parents have been mistreating the child and kidnaps her to keep her safe.
The show is about five mothers in a competitive grade school community who keep their enemies close and one another closer as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.
The show is about a single mother, Hye Soo, who agrees to a contract marriage with a chaebol's son and to donate part of her liver to his mother in exchange for financial security for her daughter amidst her own health crisis.