/South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung's agency files defamation complaint over spreading false information; rejects financial compensation

Popular South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyun, who gained global stardom after starring in the K-drama Marry My Husband, had recently faced backlash after rumours of him sharing explicit content grabbed headlines. Now, the actor's agency has filed a complaint over spreading false information. What is the complaint all about? Let's delve into it to know more.

Lee Yi Kyung's agency files a complaint

According to several reports, the actor's agency, Sangyoung ENT, has filed a criminal complaint against the individual for spreading false rumours online about the actor. The agency even issued a statement saying that they have submitted the evidence and a formal complaint to Seoul Gangnam Police Station, accusing the individual of defamation and spreading false information.

The agency stated, "We express deep regret over the situation. Through our legal representatives, we have filed complaints against those responsible for posting and circulating false claims. There have been no settlement discussions or compensation attempts, nor will there be any going forward."

They further stated, “We will keep monitoring and pursue legal measures without leniency against anyone who damages our artists' reputation or dignity through malicious online activity. We will do everything possible to defend our actor's rights and reputation against baseless rumours.”

What was the controversy surrounding Lee Yi Kyung?

It all began when, reportedly, a social media user claimed that Lee had requested explicit photos and made inappropriate comments during a private conversation. Soon, the post went viral, which led to the actor facing backlash.

After the agency denied the accusations, and later the accuser admitted that the messages were artificially generated using AI, saying that the post had started as a prank, the agency issued a public apology.

All about Lee Yi Kyung

Lee Yi Kyung made his acting debut in 2011 and then gained recognition from playing a rebellious student in the teen drama School 2013. Thereafter, he played supporting roles in television dramas such as My Love from the Star and Descendants of the Sun.