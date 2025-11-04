/South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung's agency files defamation complaint over spreading false information; rejects financial compensation

Actor Lee Yi Kyung, who was recently under fire for explicit comments and photos, has now filed a complaint for spreading false information. Read to know more details.
Popular South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyun, who gained global stardom after starring in the K-drama Marry My Husband, had recently faced backlash after rumours of him sharing explicit content grabbed headlines. Now, the actor's agency has filed a complaint over spreading false information. What is the complaint all about? Let's delve into it to know more.
According to several reports, the actor's agency, Sangyoung ENT, has filed a criminal complaint against the individual for spreading false rumours online about the actor. The agency even issued a statement saying that they have submitted the evidence and a formal complaint to Seoul Gangnam Police Station, accusing the individual of defamation and spreading false information.
The agency stated, "We express deep regret over the situation. Through our legal representatives, we have filed complaints against those responsible for posting and circulating false claims. There have been no settlement discussions or compensation attempts, nor will there be any going forward."
They further stated, “We will keep monitoring and pursue legal measures without leniency against anyone who damages our artists' reputation or dignity through malicious online activity. We will do everything possible to defend our actor's rights and reputation against baseless rumours.”
It all began when, reportedly, a social media user claimed that Lee had requested explicit photos and made inappropriate comments during a private conversation. Soon, the post went viral, which led to the actor facing backlash.
After the agency denied the accusations, and later the accuser admitted that the messages were artificially generated using AI, saying that the post had started as a prank, the agency issued a public apology.
Lee Yi Kyung made his acting debut in 2011 and then gained recognition from playing a rebellious student in the teen drama School 2013. Thereafter, he played supporting roles in television dramas such as My Love from the Star and Descendants of the Sun.
In 2018, he was first cast in his major role in Welcome to Waikiki, which was successful. Lee also played the lead actor in the critically well-received Children of Nobody. Lee also appeared in both independent and commercial films, notably Leesong Seong-hee-il's White Night in 2012. Other shows he has been part of are Hotel Del Luna, Royal Secret Agent, My Dearest, Marry My Husband, Face Me, and Marry You. He recently made a special appearance in the show Confidence Queen.