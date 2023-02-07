South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi to marry girlfriend Lee Da In: Check date, time, venue & handwritten post

South Korean actor and singer Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In will get married in April, according to an Instagram post by Lee Seung Gi. The couple has been dating for more than two years. Lee Seung Gi shared the news with his fans through a handwritten letter on Instagram on Tuesday, February 7.

Lee Seung Gi posted the handwritten letter in the Korean language. In the letter, he mentioned that he decided to spend the rest of his life with Lee Da In. He said they'll become more than a loving couple, but a loving married couple.

Lee Seung Gi informed his audience that Lee Da In accepted his proposal and agreed to marry him. The couple has set their wedding date as April 7.

Lee Seung Gi began his career as a singer in 2004. Later, he starred in several series and reality shows, such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). Lee Seung Gi's last project was The Law Cafe.

Lee Seung Gi's future wife and current girlfriend, Lee Da In, is the daughter of the veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri. She is also the youngest sister of Lee Yu Bi. Kee Da In made her debut in 2014. The actress' last project was Alice. Lee Da In has a lot of K-dramas aligned, starting with Lovers.