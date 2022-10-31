South Korean actor Lee Ji-han dies in Itaewon Halloween stampede, he was 24

Lee Ji Han, the South Korean singer and actor, has lost his life in a horrific Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old.



The death of Lee Ji Han, a former 'Produce 101' contestant, was confirmed by his entertainment agency.



A day after the Itaewon accident, Lee Ji Han’s agency, 935 Entertainment, said in a statement, "It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29," via Soompi.



"We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace," the agency's representative added.



Lee Ji Han's fans and colleagues have paid an emotional tribute to the late star.

His 'Produce 101' contestants, including Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung, said in a joint statement, ''Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.''

He got his breakthrough with 'Produce 101' season 2 in 2017. Later, he made his acting debut with the web series 'Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day' in 2019.

Itaewon Halloween stampede -

At least 154 people, mostly teenagers, have lost their lives in a sudden crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in the South Korean capital. More than 100 people were injured.

''The death toll climbed to 154. Another 149 people were injured, 33 of them in serious condition. Citizens from at least two dozen countries were among the dead,'' as per Reuters.

In wake of the stampede, many South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a period of national mourning, and many big events and concerts have been postponed.