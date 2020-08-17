South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to feature in India's first virtual shot film

On Monday, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his next project. The south star will be the first actor to feature in countries' first fully virtual film.



By sharing the poster of the movie, the actor wrote, ''This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of filmmaking! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates''.

The movie would be shot entirely under virtual production.

By looking at the poster, it looks like the actor's will be seen in a role of a warrior. The poster reads, ''Prithviraj Sukumaran in India's first movie to be shot completely in virtual production".



The untitled project will be helmed by Gokulraj Baskar and will release in five different languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.