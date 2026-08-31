/Yash’s mother reacts to Allu Aravind’s old 'who was Yash before KGF' remark: 'He's not a terrorist'

Today, Yash is a pan-India star, but his journey to the top began much earlier in Kannada cinema. His mother, Pushpa Arun Kumar, has now spoken about her son’s career and indirectly responded to Telugu producer Allu Aravind’s old question about Yash’s popularity before the KGF franchise.

Her remarks have once again brought attention to comments Aravind made in 2023, when he questioned the actor’s stature before the success of KGF.

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The statement has resurfaced amid the ongoing conversation around Yash’s latest release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Yash’s mother defends the actor

Speaking at a recent press interaction, Pushpa said, "Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him."

She further rejected the idea that Yash's success came suddenly with KGF. "I will tell them one thing… I will say it in Kannada itself: they need to have guts. There’s no need to obsess so much over a poor boy like Yash. He didn’t just drop from the sky. He isn’t a child who came with everything handed to him. Understood? We weren’t scared then; why would we be scared now?"

Speaking about the actor's journey, she said, “He was born here, grew up here, lived like a king in Karnataka, and Yash has given many movies even before this. He was delivering big hits even before KGF. He gave five back-to-back hit movies, and the proof for all of that is right here in our Karnataka."

She also highlighted Yash’s humble beginnings. "He wasn't born to people who already had everything. Understood? We weren't afraid back then, so why would be afraid today? We won't be. To those questioning Yash - asking who he is, where he came from, and who he was before KGF - I have one thing to say. I could answer them in their own language, but I will say it in our Kannda: they need to have some guts."

What did Allu Aravind say about Yash?

In 2023, when producer Allu Aravind was discussing the reasons behind the success of big-budget films, he said, "Who was Yash before KGF? How big a hero was he? Why did the film make noise? He was able to elevate the film only because of its making and grandeur. The rich scale made it a success. It is just one example."

The comment subsequently became a talking point among Yash’s fans.

Later, Yash addressed the remarks during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. "I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work," he said.