/Kantara star Rishab Shetty backs Yash's Toxic amid mixed reviews, calls it a 'daring experiment'

After months of delays and pre-release scrutiny, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally arrived in theatres on August 26. While the Yash-starrer opened to mixed reviews, the film has received support from acclaimed filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty. Sharing his thoughts on Geetu Mohandas’ directorial, Shetty praised Yash, describing Toxic as a daring cinematic experiment.

Rishab Shetty praises Yash's Toxic

On August 29, Rishab Shetty came out in support of Kannada star Yash, who recently featured in Geetu Mohandas' gritty thriller Toxic. As the actor and the film continue to face immense criticism, Shetty took to X to praise the KGF star’s performance.

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Shetty wrote, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."

He further added, "Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous."

Lauding Yash’s performance, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene."

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Calling it a great step toward taking Kannada cinema to the global stage, Shetty concluded his note by writing, "It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir. We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage."

Toxic box office collection day 4

On Day 4, Toxic collected a net of Rs 24.50 crore across 17,612 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 227.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.00 crore on Day 4, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 254.75 crore.

The Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in Goa during the transition from the early 1940s to the 1970s. It stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.

About Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty is an acclaimed Indian actor, film director, and producer best known for writing, directing, and starring in the blockbuster pan-India film Kantara, which won him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards in 2024.