/Toxic box office day 5: Yash starrer inches towards Rs 300 crore worldwide despite dip

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups may have opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike; however, the film's opening numbers were bigger than one expected. While the first-day box office collection seemed encouraging, the film's collection dipped considerably in the subsequent days. Audiences have been sharing their views on how the weak story of the film mars the viewing experience. The film has seen a noticeable dip not just in India , but overseas as well. The film on day 5 added Rs 2 crore overseas. Toxic is now reportedly Rs 15 crore away from crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Yash’s Toxic is continuing its theatrical run, but the film's footfall has dipped significantly since the day of its release. Overseas, the film added Rs 2.00 crore on day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.25 crore. This took the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 285.20 crore in just five days.

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On day 5, the gangster drama earned Rs 23.00 crore net in India from 16,241 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 25.3%. Interestingly, while the film has received negative reviews, it has managed to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India, taking its five-day net collection to Rs 214.10 crore in India.

The film saw a dip in its collection on the first Sunday post-release by about 8.5% in comparison to Saturday's Rs 25.25 crore. Interestingly, the film recorded 25.3% occupancy on Sunday across 16,241 shows, slightly higher than the 24.3% recorded on Saturday. However, the number of shows has fallen considerably from the 24,579 shows recorded on opening day.

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Toxic, a strong performer of 2026

While the film has been receiving negative to mixed reviews, its worldwide collection of Rs 285.20 crore has already made Toxic one of the stronger performers of 2026. However, the film still has some ground to cover to overtake the biggest releases of the year.

Ram Charan’s Peddi had crossed Rs 315 crore worldwide within its first five days. Toxic is nearing to move past RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, which ended its theatrical run at around Rs 304 crore worldwide. That had made it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

Toxic is still far away from being called one of the biggest earners of 2026. It is yet to match up to Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which has crossed Rs 450 crore worldwide during its lifetime run, and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which delivered a massive Rs 1,813 crore worldwide.

Toxic faces a word-of-mouth challenge



The word-of-mouth publicity for a film often changes its fate at the box office; a recent example is Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film had opened to lukewarm numbers, but picked up pace in the later weeks due to massive positive word-of-mouth publicity. In Toxic's case, it has word against it. Certain sections of the audience have criticised the film for its violent scenes and treatment of its female characters. Trade pundits hope that the film's mixed reviews may help change its box-office fate in the second week.