/Did you criticize Toxic? Makers of Yash's film are reportedly sending legal notices to YouTubers and Influencers

The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has finally been released in theatres. The Yash-starrer film has received mostly negative reviews. It has also sparked a new controversy online. Several YouTubers and influencers have now claimed that they have received legal notices from the film’s team. These content creators had shared critical reviews of Yash’s latest film.



The legal notices were sent days after the producers secured an ex-parte interim injunction from a Bengaluru court restraining the publication or circulation of ‘false defamatory content’ about the film.

YouTubers, influencers get legal notice

On Thursday, a day after the theatrical release of Toxic, YouTuber Suraj Kumar shared a screenshot of a legal notice he received over his Toxic review. The notice was reportedly sent by Bengaluru-based Aiplex Software Private Limited on behalf of KVN-Monster Mind Creations LLP, identified in the communication as the producer and copyright owner of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the notice, the film's team had identified online content related to Toxic and alleged that it had been “published, circulated, shared, posted and/or otherwise communicated” through digital and online media.

The URL mentioned in the notice reportedly directs to Suraj’s review of the film, which was shared online on Wednesday hours after the film’s release. The review remains available on the digital platform at the time of writing.

Suraj shared the notice without indicating that he had taken down the review. His caption was simple: “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.”

He is not the only one to have received a legal notice from Toxic makers. Tamil YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy, going by the X handle itisprashanth, also received a legal notice. He shared a post on X that read, "Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person! (sic)."

Before the YouTubers, it was an X influencer who was the first one to receive a notice from the makers, hours after his negative review of the film went up on X. His post in Tamil read, "Yennada Court Notice ellam Anupureenga!!! (Why are you sending court notices and all, man?”)

What does the notice say?

The notice states that Aiplex has been authorised to send legal notices on behalf of the producers in matters concerning online content related to Toxic.

Its authorisation includes sending legal and takedown notices, making de-indexing and blocking requests, and approaching intermediaries, internet service providers, search engines, domain registrars, social media accounts, hosting providers and other relevant entities.

The authorisation is valid from July 13 to September 26, according to the letter shared by Suraj.

The notice is a direct communication from the producers' authorised representative, not a binding court order requiring Suraj to delete his review.

Aiplex has previously been involved in similar online-content disputes involving films. Telugu YouTuber Sushant (owner of Barbell Pitch Meetings) previously accused the company of issuing copyright strikes and legal notices against critical reviews to stifle negative feedback during opening weekends.

Interim order obtained by Toxic makers ahead of the film’s release

The legal notices come shortly after the producers obtained an interim court order concerning content about Toxic. According to a PTI report, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru passed an ex-parte temporary injunction on August 22, restraining the publication or circulation of false or defamatory content concerning the film.

The suit was filed by KVN Productions LLP against several defendants, including X Corp, as well as an unidentified “John Doe” defendant representing unknown individuals. Importantly, the order is temporary and is currently in force only until the next hearing on September 28.

The court also specified that the injunction cannot be used for purposes beyond those for which it was granted. It further stated that the injunction would stand vacated without further notice if the plaintiff failed to comply with the conditions imposed by the court. The producers had sought the ex-parte injunction under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

What’s the controversy around Toxic reviews?

Toxic was released in theatres on August 26 and has received mostly negative responses from critics and audiences. The appearance of legal notices following critical reviews has now opened up discussions online about the makers wanting to control the reviews around the film.

It is important to note that the makers have sent legal notices to those alleging defamatory or flase content which is not same as a critical review of the film.

The court's order specifically concerns false or defamatory material, while a legal notice from the producers' authorised representative is not, by itself, a judicial finding that a particular review is defamatory.

Toxic has received negative reviews not just from critics but the public as well. The reviews seemingly have affected the box office performance of the film, which reportedly dipped from Rs 101 crore nett to approximately Rs 36 crore in India in its second day.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

WION’s review of Toxic