/Toxic box office day 2: Yash's starrer sees sharp drop after Rs 100 crore opening

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups may have opened with a bang, but its second day at the box office tells a different story. After crossing the ₹100 crore mark in India on day 1, the Geetu Mohandas directorial witnessed a significant drop in collections. The sharp fall comes amid mixed reactions to the film, making its upcoming weekend performance particularly important.

Box office report day 2 of Toxic

Toxic recorded an estimated Rs 36.40 crore net on day 2, marking a roughly 64% decline from its Rs 101.10 crore opening-day collection, as per the Sacnilk report. The film's India gross collection after two days stands at around Rs 164.50 crore, while its worldwide gross has reportedly reached approximately Rs 190.75 crore.

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The decline was also visible in the film's theatrical footprint. Toxic had 24,579 shows on day 1, with overall occupancy of 56.1%. On day 2, the show count fell to 22,629, while occupancy dropped to 26.6%.

The Hindi version continued to be the biggest contributor on day 2, earning approximately Rs 23 crore from 16,251 shows at 26% occupancy. The Kannada version followed with around Rs 8.50 crore, while Telugu contributed Rs 3 crore and Tamil Rs 1.50 crore. The Malayalam version added approximately Rs 40 lakh. Interestingly, the Kannada version recorded the highest occupancy among the major language versions at around 51%, despite the Hindi version generating the larger overall collection.

Toxic trails major blockbusters on day 2

The day 2 drop becomes more noticeable when Toxic is compared with some of the biggest recent pan-India releases. The film's Rs 36.40 crore day 2 net is considerably below the second-day figures recorded by Pushpa 2 (Rs 93.80 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (₹90.50 crore), RRR (Rs 86.70 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 80.72 crore).

All about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a 2026 Indian period action gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Rocking Star Yash. Released in cinemas on August 26, it is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

The film is set in Portuguese-ruled Goa as colonial authority crumbles. It follows the story of a dark underworld criminal named Raya building an opium empire through betrayal and violence. However, years after a passionate romance with trapeze artist Nadia, a mysterious look-alike named Ticket emerges to make Raya pay for his past actions.