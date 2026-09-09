/Ranabaali teaser out: Vijay Deverakonda turns 'savage' warrior in Rahul Sankrityan's period drama; Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo join in

The makers on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is set in 19th-century South India and explores a chapter of colonial history through the story of a man who refuses to surrender to oppression.

Titled The Savage’s Oath, the teaser introduced the actor in an intense avatar.

The cast also features Rashmika Mandanna and Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in key roles.

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Ranabaali teaser

The two-minute clip introduces fans to the harsh world of Ranabaali, which unfolds against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878, a catastrophic period that affected vast parts of southern and western India.

Vijay is seen in the role of Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior from Rayalaseema who stands as a voice of resistance when British policies and exploitation push his people towards starvation.

His character is shown riding horses and taking on British forces in several brutal action sequences. The actor sports a rugged appearance, with long hair and a thick moustache.

In one of the key scenes, Ranabaali declares, "Not a grain of this land will be exported out."

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Sharing the teaser, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE’S OATH."

Vijay also shared the teaser on social media, writing, "#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'."

Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist

Arnold Vosloo, best known for portraying Imhotep in The Mummy, plays the role of Sir Theodore Hector. His character is shown as a ruthless English authority figure who exercises control over the region. The teaser establishes the conflict between Hector and Ranabaali.

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, appears as Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and companion in his struggle.

Ranabaali release date and other details

Helmed by Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is said to be a large-scale period spectacle. Pramod Tammineni has written the screenplay, while Nirav Shah serves as the cinematographer. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.