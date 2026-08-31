/Nithya Menen to star and produce new fantasy dark comedy; D K to direct

National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen is stepping into a new phase of her career with an upcoming project. She will take the role of producer in the untitled film, currently titled Production No. 5. It is being developed as a fantasy dark comedy and will be directed by filmmaker D K.

About Menen's project

The project is being backed jointly by Menen’s Keyuri Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Leo Vision, headed by producer V S Rajkumar. Menen will play the lead in the film, while filmmaker Vikram K Kumar has been brought on board as its creative producer.

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The announcement was made by Leo Vision on social media, where the production house teased the nature of the film. "Fantasy. Madness. A whole lot of darkness. @leovisionproductions #ProductionNo5 is gearing up for a wickedly exhilarating ride! In Association with @keyuriproductions Starring @nithyamenen. Written and Directed By @deekay_06. Creative Producer @thisisvikramkumar. @rajkumarl2447 @Beacon.pr @Prakashpro_ @kvmothi @decoffl," the post read.

Further details about the dark-comedy and Menen's character are yet to be disclosed.

Nithya Menen takes on production

She launched Keyuri Productions in February this year. "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly," she had said at the time of the launch.

"Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting , it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you — Keyuri Productions," she further said.

About the project

The film brings together Menen with director D K, who has previously explored comedy through films such as Yaamirukka Bayamey and Kavalai Vendam. He is writing and directing the upcoming project.

Vikram K Kumar, known for films including 13B, Manam, 24 and Thank You, is serving as creative producer. Production No. 5 is expected to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.