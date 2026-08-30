/Shiva Rajkumar breaks silence on Salman Khan’s Monster comparison: 'Not Shiva vs Salman'

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has reacted to comparisons with Salman Khan over the shared “Monster” title attached to their upcoming films. He has played down any suggestion of a clash, stressing that the films are based on entirely different stories.

Rajkumar addressed the buzz while speaking at the title launch of Original Monster, his upcoming action film directed by R. Chandru. The project has been generating attention with its title and Shiva Rajkumar’s intense look, while Salman Khan’s reported Monster has also been in the spotlight as part of his upcoming slate.

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No Salman Khan vs Shiva Rajkumar clash

With fans comparing the two projects because of their similar titles, Shiva Rajkumar made it clear that the films should not be viewed as competitors.

Salman’s Monster and Original Monster are two very different stories. "It’s not Shiva vs Salman, we are one,” Shiva Rajkumar said.

He also hinted that he could potentially share the screen with Salman Khan in a future project. "God wishes, we will be working together. Might be Salman and I working together."

For now, however, there is no confirmed project featuring both actors.

Shiva Rajkumar’s Original Monster?

Directed by R. Chandru, Original Monster is gearing up as a pan-India action entertainer. Shiva Rajkumar is expected to appear in an intense and ferocious avatar in the film.

The makers have already unveiled a motion poster that features Shiva standing amid chaos with a blood-covered weapon.

Anand Pandit is backing the film, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music. AJ Shetty is serving as the cinematographer.

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Salman Khan’s Monster

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s upcoming Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is being mounted as a pan-India action entertainer. The film is produced by Dil Raju and is expected to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027.

Nayanthara is set to star alongside Salman in the film.