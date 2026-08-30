/Before Yuvvraaj, Salman Khan, Subhash Ghai had a bitter fallout; here’s how it ended

Subhash Ghai has recently opened up about an incident that led to a major rift between him and Salman Khan. During an interview, the filmmaker recalled how a disagreement at a party escalated into a physical altercation. He also revealed that Salim Khan later stepped in to resolve the matter.

The fallout happened before Ghai and Khan worked together on Yuvvraaj in 2008. While the two later developed a cordial relationship, Ghai remembered that their association did not begin on a good note.

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Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai’s argument

During a conversation with Times Now, Ghai recalled that he was at a party with Salman when the fight began. "Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him. We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there."

Salim Khan had to step in

Ghai said Salim Khan contacted him the next morning and told him that he had reprimanded Salman over what had happened. "The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, 'I have scolded him.' He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came."

According to Ghai, "He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together."

How Yuvvraaj brought them together

He further revealed, "For Yuvvraaj, Salman Khan's brother approached me and said, 'Why don't you make a film with Salman?' I said, 'Is Salman keen? Because I have never worked with him.' He said, 'He is keen.' After this, I wrote a story. My challenge is that I must cast an actor in a role he has never done before."

Released in 2008, Yuvvraaj featured Khan alongside Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film followed three brothers whose lives become entangled in a family dispute over their father's wealth.

However, the musical family drama failed to perform well at the box office.