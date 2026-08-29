/Salman Khan flaunts rakhis as he celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters Arpita and Alvira

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan by delighting his fans by showing off his wrist adorned with multiple rakhis. The actor paused for the paparazzi and shared a glimpse of his celebrations, posing with several traditional colourful threads tied by his sisters. The moment quickly caught attention on social media, with fans showering love on the actor's close bond with his family.

Salman Khan flaunts his rakhis

On August 28 (Friday), Salman Khan delighted fans by posing for the paparazzi and showing off the rakhis tied by his sisters, Arpita and Alvira. After the celebration, Khan was seen outside his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s residence in Mumbai. As he was heading to his car, the actor cheerfully lifted his wrist to display the colourful sacred threads tied by his sisters.

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For the festival, he stepped out in a simple, casual light maroon T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. He completed his look with a stylish black cowboy hat and accessorised with his statement blue-stoned bracelet.

Arpita Khan Sharma ties rakhi to Salman Khan

Later in the evening, Arpita Khan Sharma shared a festive glimpse on her Instagram Story, which also included a video of her performing the Raksha Bandhan ritual with her brother, Salman Khan.

In the video shared from their family gathering, held at their sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri's home, Arpita first applies a tilak to Salman's forehead, then performs aarti, and finally ties a rakhi around his wrist and feeds him sweets. Apparently, Salman was standing patiently, smiling throughout the ritual, and the two shared a warm hug at the end.

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However, the sibling moment caught fans’ attention because of the backdrop. They were seen standing in front of a large mural of Jesus Christ, featuring Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting The Last Supper. The unusual combination of the traditional Raksha Bandhan ritual and the Christian artwork prompted several social media users to react.