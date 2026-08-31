/Shalini Pandey reacts to fake AI video: ‘Completely fabricated’

Actor Shalini Pandey on Monday addressed an AI-generated video that has been circulating across social media. She has firmly denied being featured in the clip and called out the misuse of artificial intelligence to create misleading content involving women.

Shalini Pandey on her AI-generated video

Pandey addressed the matter through an Instagram post, asking users to exercise caution. "I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women," she wrote.

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The actor also urged people who encounter the clip online to report it. "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!"

This is happening at a time when cases of celebrities falling victim to deepfakes and content created by AI are growing. Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh have earlier been victims of deepfake-related incidents.

About Shalini Pandey's career

Pandey became popular with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, in which she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Her performance as Preethi was widely appreciated by the viewers.

She subsequently appeared in projects across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, including Mahanati, 118, 100% Kadhal, *Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Maharaj. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was her Hindi film debut, where she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh.