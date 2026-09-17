/Kaaka: Chiranjeevi’s next locks Sankranthi 2027 release amid date speculation

Chiranjeevi is all prepped up for his upcoming project! His film Kaaka has once again grabbed attention ahead of its theatrical release. The upcoming Telugu film, directed by Bobby Kolli, was surrounded by speculation over whether it would retain its Sankranthi 2027 slot.

Makers of Kaaka lock release date of Chiranjeevi starrer

The production team recently addressed the uncertainty around the date and reaffirmed its Sankranthi plans. Director Bobby Kolli also confirmed that there is no change to the current schedule. The team has additionally announced that the film’s first single will be released soon.

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Taking to the official X profile, the Kaaka team shares a post and wrote, "Putting all the speculation to rest, Kaaka is releasing for Sankranthi 2027. Our much-anticipated film with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu and Bobby will arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 13, 2027. First single soon."

Fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Very very good decision. 2027 going to MEGASTARS, MEGASANKRANTI." Another user wrote, "Eagerly waiting." “Praying God to bless the whole team,” wrote the third user.

All about Kaaka

Kaaka is an upcoming Telugu-language action entertainer, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He reportedly plays the role of K Satyam, a seemingly ordinary, middle-class supervisor working at an aquaculture factory. He lives a quiet life as a devoted family man, but his world shifts dramatically when his hidden, dangerous past resurfaces, revealing that he was once a formidable gangster.

Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by KVN Productions, Kaaka also features Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil, and Getup Srinu. For the unversed, Bobby Kolli and Chiranjeevi have earlier worked together for 2023 film Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi's recently released film

The veteran actor's recently released film is the Telugu action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherina Tresa, among others.