South African rapper Costa Titch, 28, dies after collapsing on stage; video goes viral

In an unfortunate turn of events, an energetic music concert ended in the most tragic way as South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch breathed his last on stage while performing. The moment got captured on the lens and went viral online.

Police officials, on Sunday, revealed that they have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the 28-year-old's sudden death.

According to the officials, the artist "collapsed while performing" at the Ultra South Africa concert in the Johannesburg suburb of Nasrec on Saturday evening. A post-mortem will further establish the cause of death.

Viral clips from the concert show him performing with his microphone in hand when he appears to fall. He continues to sing but collapses again, prompting other artists to come to his aid. Check it out below!

Tributes swiftly appeared for Titch on micro-blogging sites with Julius Malema, leader of the radical leftist party EFF, sharing an image of a broken heart alongside Costa Titch's name.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation also took to Twitter to pay condolences. The post read, "SAMRO is saddened by the passing of popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and broader music industry."

"RIP, Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon," tweeted rapper Da L.E.S.

Costa Titch is known for crooning "Big Flexa," which crossed 45 million Youtube views and showcased the amapiano local subgenre of house music blending house, jazz and lounge music.

Costa Titch, whose real name is Costa Tsobanoglou, died a month after the assassination of another popular South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA. Forbes was shot dead outside a Durban restaurant and an investigation is ongoing into what has been seen as a likely contract killing.

(With inputs from agencies)

