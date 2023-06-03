Sony LIV presents Quizzer Of The Year, a quizzing extravaganza for students, with Siddhartha Basu

Quizzing in India is set to get its biggest impetus as Sony LIV announces, Quizzer Of The Year (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge. Aimed at students from grades IX to XII (9th to 12th) for the academic year 2023-24, QOTY seeks to engage young minds with passion and curiosity for learning and quizzing. QOTY is helmed by India’s grand quizmaster, Siddhartha Basu, co-designed & created together with Anita Kaul Basu and the team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok).

Today, along with academic excellence, what makes a student stand apart is the ability to absorb knowledge from everywhere, not just textbooks, and to experience the world with curiosity. QOTY provides them with a platform to test their abilities and knowledge against their peers from across the country.

Students can easily participate with a simple registration on the Sony LIV app followed by answering seven questions every day. Throughout the contest, participants will have an opportunity to win exciting daily, weekly, and monthly prizes, including the chance to be featured on Sony LIV. The final winners will be awarded an educational scholarship of 1 crore and the prestigious title of Quizzer Of The Year. The scope of the quiz will be their school curriculum and general knowledge.

Users can find all information on the format, structure, eligibility, gameplay, steps to register, and frequently asked questions on the show's official website.

Aman Srivastava, Head of Marketing at SonyLIV, said, "India's young population is a vibrant and dynamic demographic with immense potential. They are a tech-savvy generation with a quest for knowledge and personal growth. Quiz challenges as a format provide them with a platform to showcase their intelligence and competitive spirit, encouraging them to expand their horizons. With our legacy of talent formats including Shark Tank India and MasterChef India, we are proud to announce Quizzer Of The Year. We are delighted to partner with Mr Basu and are confident that QOTY will become the ultimate destination for young quiz enthusiasts across India."