/Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey Of Love to be converted into a movie? Telanga Congress leader urges cadres to fund film

Is a biopic on Sonia Gandhi in the offing? Days after the Congress leader’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Jagga Reddy has announced that a Telugu film will be made based on the book, highlighting Sonia Gandhi’s life and political journey.

Sonia Gandhi's biopic in works?

Reddy announced during a Congress party workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, where he urged party leaders and workers from the constituency to come forward and contribute towards the film’s production.

On the occasion, the constituency Congress convenor, Julakanti Anjaneyulu, announced a contribution of ₹2 crore towards the film's production.



Jagga Reddy has also reportedly proposed setting up a 50-member committee—to be supervised by Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad—to launch a film production initiative. Urging party leaders to raise the necessary funds, he told workers, “You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director.”

He further stated that once the groundwork is finalised, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud will be invited to formally kick off the shoot.



Copies of Sonia Gandhi’s book to be distributed

Reddy stated that copies of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography will be ordered and distributed among party workers to help them get a deeper insight into her life.

Reddy also allegedly added that the film would portray various phases of Sonia Gandhi's life, including her roles as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife, and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

He noted that the film would bring to the audience the tragedies faced by the family following the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the hardships Sonia endured thereafter, how she raised Rahul and Priyanka and her political journey.

He remarked that Sonia Gandhi had carved out a unique identity for herself in India, a land of diverse religions, castes and languages. “Just as deep as the ocean is, so is the political system of the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi studied those politics,” he said, adding that she has a successful political career.

Jagga Reddy on the film



Jagga Reddy also said that copies of Sonia Gandhi's autobiography would be ordered and distributed among party workers to help them gain a deeper understanding of her life and experiences.

Jagga Reddy stated that the film would portray various phases of Sonia Gandhi's life, including her roles as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife, and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

He noted that the film would bring to the audience the tragedies faced by the family following the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the hardships Sonia endured thereafter, how she raised Rahul and Priyanka and her political journey.

He said that Sonia Gandhi had carved out a unique identity for herself in India, a land of diverse religions, castes and languages. “Just as deep as the ocean is, so is the political system of the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi studied those politics,” he said, adding that she has a successful political career.

Jagga Reddy praises Sonia Gandhi



Reddy also noted that Sonia Gandhi never coveted the Prime Minister's chair. Looking back at the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, when PV Narasimha Rao assumed office, he pointed out that she had no desire to claim the top post.

He went on to recall that even after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) secured power and Congress leaders pressed her to take the helm, she turned down the role, passing the mantle to Manmohan Singh instead. Calling that refusal a historic milestone, Jagga Reddy described it as a defining chapter in her political journey.

Additionally, he credited the rollout of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to the collective vision of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi. Conveying a desire among the public to see another Prime Minister from the Gandhi family, he added that Sonia Gandhi hopes to see Rahul Gandhi eventually take on the role.