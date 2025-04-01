Salman Khan hosted a grand Eid party in Mercii in Mumbai on Monday night. Several celebrities were in attendance at the bash, dressed in festive outfits. While the host himself kept his look casual, others dressed according to the occassion. From Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal to Sonali Sehgal, to Arpita Khan Sharma to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshkmukh- stars posed on the red carpet before heading for Khan's bash.



While most of the guests were dressed in their traditional best, Salman Khan kept it casual and wore a pair of distressed, faded jeans from Givenchy. It featured graphics of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a classic cartoon character created by Walt Disney in 1927. He completed the look with a blue suede jacket and a tee that matched his black boots.

While Salman rocked his denim look, others stunned in traditional finery. Here are the best dressed celebrities at Salman Khan's Eid party.

Sonali Bendre

The effortlessly gorgeous Sonali Bendre looked radiant in a traditional pink salwar kameez which had fine golden zari work on the hemline. Bendre completed her look with silver earrings and kept her makeup minimal. . She carried a golden potli that matched the embroidery work of her outfit. Sonali also had a blue wrist band on her left hand, nursing an injury.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia looked cream suit with stunning mirrorwork, while Riteish Deshmukh chose a black kurta with sequins. The power couple complimented each other's looks on the red carpet.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The newlyweds celebrated their first Eid as a married couple and twinned in cream outfits. While Sonakshi Sinha donned a cream kurti with pink floral motifs and mirrorwork by her neckline, Zaheer wore sherwani style jacket with embroidered shirt and silk pant.

Tanya Deol

Bobby Deol's wife Tanya, who usually keeps a low profile, looked stunning in a red ruffled saree, which she paired with a yellow mirror work blouse.



