Singer Sinéad O'Connor's death at London home 'not being treated as suspicious': UK Police

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor's death has sent shockwaves around the world. A day after her family shared the heartbreaking news, the police shared that her death has not been treated as suspicious.

On Wednesday, the body of the singer was discovered at her home in South London, after police officers responded to reports of "an unresponsive woman".

In the statement released on Thursday, the police department said, "A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene... the death is not being treated as suspicious.''

Following UK policing protocols, O'Connor name was not mentioned in the statement.

"Police were called at 11:18 hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area," the Met noted, referring to a postcode several miles south of central London, via AFP.

"Next of kin have been notified... A file will be prepared for the Coroner," it added.

Singer Sinéad O’Connor's death

Irish singer and activist Sinéad, who is known for her remarkable music, passed away at the age of 56. The news of her demise was announced by her family. However, no cause of death has been revealed.

Her family said in a statement, ''It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.''

