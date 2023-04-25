Singer Grimes says AI can use her voice for songs: Feel free to use my voice

Canadian singer Grimes has said she is fine with her voice being used for AI-generated songs- as long as she gets the royalties. The songwriter, producer and performer said in an Instagram post that she would treat an AI hit using her voice as she would collaboration with any artist. "Feel free to use my voice without penalty," Grimes said in a post on her verified Instagram account. "I'll split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice."

Grimes added that she has no obligations to a recording label so can uphold the offer.

The singer's post made a reference to news about AI being used to imitate Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd. The viral song was released last week but was pulled down two days later by Universal Music Group. The company manages both the artists and said it violated copyrights

The use of AI in music is the subject of debate in the industry, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.



Steadily improving generative AI from OpenAI has fueled debate about whether the software respects intellectual property.

Grimes is a former partner of Tesla chief Elon Musk, with whom she had two children, including one by surrogate mother.

Musk has called AI a threat to humanity while simultaneously investing in the technology.

(with agency inputs)