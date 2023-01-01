Simon Cowell in talks with NBC for new US version of 'The X Factor'

If reports are anything to go by, the popular reality singing TV show 'The X Factor' could be coming back to the small screens in the United States soon. Creator of 'The X Factor', Simon Cowell, is reportedly gearing up for a new version of the show for the audience in the US. A publication recently reported that Cowell is in talks with NBC to revive the singing competition series.

Deadline has learned from its sources that the agreement between Cowell and the network isn’t finalised yet but the discussions are ongoing. Most likely, the collaboration would be covered under Cowell’s increased contract with NBCUniversal, which he signed in 2021.

However, it remains unclear how 'The X-Factor' would fit in with NBC’s flagship singing competition show 'The Voice' as well as 'America’s Got Talent'.

Previously, when Fox broadcasted both 'American Idol' and 'The X-Factor', each show aired once per season, with the former airing in the spring and the latter in the fall. It’s suspected that NBC may use a similar strategy.

'The X Factor' was founded by Cowell in the UK in 2004. It ran for 15 seasons before coming to an end in December 2018. Since then, two offshoot series, 'The X Factor: Celebrity' and 'The X Factor: The Band', have been broadcasted.

One Direction, Little Mix, and Leona Lewis are among the artists whose careers started in the UK edition of 'The X Factor'.

On the other hand, 'American X Factor' made its debut in September 2011. Along with Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole, L.A. Reid, and Cowell served as judges at the beginning of the series. Later, Nicole Scherzinger, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio joined the judging panel.