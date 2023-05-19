Silver foil or Jadoo from Koi mil gaya? Aishwarya Rai's giant hood dress triggers meme fest

After a long wait of three days, the 'OG of Cannes,' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made her first appearance at the film festival on Thursday wearing a jaw-dropping dress. The Bollywood actress, who has been a constant at the Film Festival for decades now, showed up at the event wearing a dazzling ensemble from Sophie Couture.

Aishwarya has been regarded as the epitome of elegance, and all credit goes to her stunning sartorial looks. However, this year, the actress has somewhere disappointed all her fans with her sartorial pick.

Aishwarya's look



For her first red carpet appearance at the 76th edition of Cannes 2023, the actress showed up wearing a sequinned gown with a giant hood attached to it. Adorned with silver paillettes, her eye-catching dramatic ensemble featured a floor-length train and an extra-large bow in the front. Needless to say, this was Ash's most dramatic look. She completed her look with straight hair, red lips, and bold eyes.

Netizens reaction



The blingy attire that Ash wore at the event garnered a lot of reaction from the netizens, who were quick to share hilarious memes on the unusual design of the outfit.

Trolling the beautiful actress for her look, one netizen compared Aishwarya to aluminium foil, while others said that Aishwarya has gift-wrapped herself.

Even some compared her look with the alien character Jadoo from the film Koi Mil Gaya.

Earlier on Thursday, Aishwarya stepped out wearing a sequined green kaftan dress, which she paired with transparent glass heels for media interaction.

Aishwarya and her Cannes appearance