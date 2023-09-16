SIIMA 2023: Mrunal Thakur wins big, takes home Best Actress (critics) award

Mrunal Thakur achieved a remarkable feat at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023 held in Dubai. She secured two prestigious titles, Best Actress (Critics) and Best Debut in Telugu Cinema, for her outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film Sita Ramam.

Mrunal Thakur's exceptional talent and dedication to her craft have been evident throughout her career, and her achievements at SIIMA 2023 reflect her incredible journey in the world of cinema. In an industry known for its stiff competition, Mrunal Thakur's dual win at SIIMA 2023 is a testament to her unwavering commitment and artistic brilliance.

Reflecting on her victories, Mrunal Thakur shared her excitement, stating, "I am feeling ecstatic about the wins at SIIMA 2023. The past year has been the most rewarding and humbling. While awards are not the only thing one should work work, I’m grateful that critics chose my performance as Sita Mahalakshmi as the winner of these titles. It gives me the push to do better, perform even better, Melbourne more earnest roles which can relate to the audiences as much as Sita did. 'Sita Ramam' is a special film for me, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of it."

In a career spanning just five years, Mrunal Thakur has consistently showcased her versatility and proven that language is not a barrier when it comes to her acting prowess. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles has made her a sought-after actress in the film industry.

SIIMA 2023 was a grand affair held in Dubai, where Mrunal Thakur not only won accolades but also enthralled the audience with a captivating performance on stage. Her electrifying presence and magnetic charm left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

Mrunal Thakur's back-to-back wins at SIIMA 2023 have further solidified her position as one of the most promising and accomplished actresses in the Indian film industry. Her journey from a newcomer to a double award-winning actress is an inspiration to many aspiring talents.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE