Sidhu Moosewala's friend and music producer Bunty Bains escapes assassination attempt in Mohali
Story highlights
Bunty Bains had a close association with Siddhu Moosewala, managing his work and business affairs while he was alive. For those unaware, Siddhu Moosewala was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.
Punjabi music composer, producer and lyricist Bunty Bains, known for his association with late Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Mohali. According to a report, the incident occurred at a restaurant in Sector 79, where an assassination attempt was made on Bunty Bains. Fortunately, he managed to escape unharmed.
Following the attack, Bunty Bains reportedly received a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 million. He promptly filed a police complaint, and an investigation into the matter has commenced, according to India Today. ADGP Jaskaran Singh commented on the incident, suggesting a potential link to extortion.
Video evidence of the attack shows bullet marks on glass windows and an embedded bullet in the wooden frame. The threat is said to have come from an individual named Lucky Patial, allegedly associated with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha.
The incident occurred just a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Siddhu Moosewala had joined the Congress party in December the previous year and had also contested the Punjab assembly elections.
He was known for his hit songs such as "So High," "Same Beef," "The Last Ride," "Just Listen," and "295," among many others.
More about Bunty Bains
Born and raised in Punjab, India, Bunty began his career as a lyricist, writing songs that resonated with audiences for their meaningful lyrics and catchy tunes. His collaboration with artists like Sidhu Moosewala and others helped propel him to fame, establishing him as one of the leading lyricists in the Punjabi music scene. Bunty's ability to write songs that blend traditional Punjabi folk music with modern beats has garnered him a loyal fan following.