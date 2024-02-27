Sidhu Moosewala's friend and music producer Bunty Bains escapes assassination attempt in Mohali

Punjabi music composer, producer and lyricist Bunty Bains, known for his association with late Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Mohali. According to a report, the incident occurred at a restaurant in Sector 79, where an assassination attempt was made on Bunty Bains. Fortunately, he managed to escape unharmed.

Following the attack, Bunty Bains reportedly received a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 million. He promptly filed a police complaint, and an investigation into the matter has commenced, according to India Today. ADGP Jaskaran Singh commented on the incident, suggesting a potential link to extortion.

Video evidence of the attack shows bullet marks on glass windows and an embedded bullet in the wooden frame. The threat is said to have come from an individual named Lucky Patial, allegedly associated with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha.

Bunty Bains had a close association with Siddhu Moosewala, managing his work and business affairs while he was alive. For those unaware, Siddhu Moosewala was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.

The incident occurred just a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Siddhu Moosewala had joined the Congress party in December the previous year and had also contested the Punjab assembly elections.

He was known for his hit songs such as "So High," "Same Beef," "The Last Ride," "Just Listen," and "295," among many others.

