Kanye West's daughter North West returns to LA in private jet amid backlash over CO2 emissions

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is living the high life! She was recently spotted jetting back home to Los Angeles aboard a private jet after a successful performance with her father in Paris. North was accompanied by her nanny and a bodyguard when she arrived in Los Angeles with bags from luxury fashion houses Chanel and Celine.

North's return marks the conclusion of a triumphant week for the West family as all 16 tracks from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 1” album, including the song “Talking” featuring North, achieved placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

While the West family is revelling in their recent successes, it's essential to note the environmental impact associated with private jet travel. Private planes are reported to be up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes and a staggering 50 times more polluting than trains, according to a report by Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign organisation.

Among other A-listers, North's ultra-famous family has always faced backlash for their private jet travels, which leaves a massive carbon footprint. Kim and Kylie Jenner, who own two of the poshest private jets costing around $150M and $72.8M respectively, took as many as 114 flights in their private jets in the past year. Some of those flights were barely 15 minutes long, which could have easily been a road trip.

Similarly, Kanye has faced massive backlash from media outlets and environmental activities for his travel decisions, with a significant focus on the environmental implications of his private jet usage. The contrast between his advocacy for social and environmental causes and the indulgence of private air travel has sparked major debates and headlines in the last few years.