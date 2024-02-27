Kim Kardashian gets slammed for mistakenly identifying New York man as death row inmate Ivan Cantu

Reality TV star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian is under scrutiny after a New York man, Ivan A. Cantu, revealed she mistakenly identified him as death row inmate Ivan Cantu on her Instagram Stories. Ivan A. Cantu, a 60-year-old project manager, discovered the mix-up when relatives informed him about the post, causing initial disbelief on his 60th birthday. The mix-up could be because both the death row inmate and the project manager have the same first and last names.

Speaking to TMZ, Ivan A. Cantu speculated that a member of Kardashian's staff had inadvertently posted his image on her social media platform. Kardashian promptly removed the post, and an opinion story addressing the Cantu case was shared on her Instagram feed.

Kardashian, known for her advocacy in criminal justice, also shared a text message campaign urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to delay an execution scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

Ivan Cantu had faced a scheduled execution in April 2023 for the fatal shooting of his cousin, James Mosqueda, 27, and his cousin´s girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 22, during a November 2000 robbery at their north Dallas home. However, a Texas judge stopped the execution the same month amid Cantu's claims of innocence, citing false testimony and questionable evidence.

Gena Bunn, Cantu's attorney, explained, "Because Mr Cantu's case raises troubling questions that undermine the integrity of the conviction, the court´s decision to withdraw the execution date to permit further review was the appropriate next step."

Two jurors who convicted Cantu have submitted declarations expressing doubts about the case. Maurice Jacob, one of the jurors, emphasised the need for a careful and thorough review of the evidence before carrying out the execution.

Cantu's legal team has challenged the credibility of key witness Amy Boettcher, whose testimony played a crucial role in the conviction. Boettcher passed away in 2021, and several discrepancies in her statements have emerged, including false claims about stolen items and a proposal.

Attorney Gena Bunn credited private investigator Matt Duff for uncovering new evidence in the case, documented in a podcast called Cousins By Blood.