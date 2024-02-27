Dynasty and Beverly Hills 90210 Producer E. Duke Vincent passes away at 91

Emmy-winning television producer E. Duke Vincent, renowned for his contributions to iconic shows like Dynasty and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age of 91. Vincent passed away on February 10 in his Montecito, California, home, as confirmed by an obituary written by his wife, Pamela Hensley Vincent, for The Santa Barbara Independent.

In a heartfelt announcement, Pamela Hensley Vincent described her late husband as a "legendary Blue Angel, an Emmy award-winning television producer and writer, and an accomplished novelist."

Before entering the entertainment industry, E. Duke Vincent worked in aviation. He served in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Blue Angels for the 60-61 seasons. His love for television blossomed after filming the photo sequences for the NBC show The Blue Angels, leading to his resignation from the Navy in 1962.

Teaming up with writer Arnie Kane, Vincent ventured into television production, co-writing and producing seven one-hour documentaries titled Man In Space. His collaboration with Danny Thomas and Sheldon Leonard paved the way for projects like Good Morning World. However, it was his partnership with Aaron Spelling in 1978 that solidified his place in the television industry.

Vincent and Spelling's collaboration resulted in an impressive list of 43 series, including timeless classics like Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, The Colbys, Hotel, and Vegas. The duo served as executive producers for Charmed and 7th Heaven. Their creative endeavours extended to seven miniseries and 39 made-for-television films, earning acclaim for productions like the Emmy-winning And the Band Played On.

Beyond television, E. Duke Vincent showcased his literary talents, penning four novels—Mafia Summer, Black Widow, The Strip, and The Camelot Conspiracy.