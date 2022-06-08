Sidhu Moose Wala's fans in Ludhiana get inked as a tribute to the late rapper

Fans of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala have been coming up with different ways to pay their tribute to the slain singer. The singer was not only a rage in India but also had admirers across the world.

To show their love and loyalty to the singer, fans are queuing in numbers outside tattoo parlours in Ludhiana to get inked to honour the singer.

The idea of inking Sidhu Moose Wala’s portrait was supposedly inspired by one of his songs that says, "Goli Vajji te tu sochi na main muk jaunga, ni mere yaaran di bahan te mere tattoo ban-ne". The song in English means, "Don’t think that a bullet will finish me, my friends will make my tattoos on their arms."

Talking to the Hindustan Times, youngsters said that Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs were an inspiration to them. Through his songs, he highlighted the issues faced by the youth in Punjab. A 22-year-old, Abhi Bawa, who was getting the singer’s portrait tattooed on his arm, said that the singer was a humble person and that inking his portrait was his way of paying tribute to the dead singer.

Another fan said that Moose Wala’s songs are used to highlight the issues for the state’s betterment. He added that his songs used to energise him.

"Moose Wala was also a motivation for us all and it is my first tattoo, which is a tribute to him. No one can match him," the fan told HT.

Tattoos with phrases like "Legends never die" and tattoos with Moose Wala’s murder date, which is 29/5, are also in trend.

Meanwhile, some tattoo artists are not charging any fee for the tattoos of Moose Wala Wala as a tribute to the late artist. One of the tattoo artists in the Ludhiana area said that his team is doing 6-7 tattoos a day but is not charging them. "Usually, a portrait tattoo costs between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000, depending on the design. We will make Moose Wala’s tattoos for free till June 12," said Kevin, a tattoo artist in Ludhiana, Punjab.

(With agency inputs)