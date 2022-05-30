Fans find uncanny coincidence between Sidhu Moose Wala's death and his songs '295', 'The Last Ride'

Fans of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala are still in shock! The news of his demise has left everyone in tears. And, he is all that netizens are talking about. Many social media users, including some celebrities, have found some uncanny similarities between the singer-rapper's death and his two popular tracks. While some fans are comparing his death to American rapper Tupac's assassination.

The actor was shot dead on 29th May in Mansa district, Punjab. And, his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), matches the singer's death date.

Several netizens found an uncanny coincidence between Sidhu Moose Wala's death date and the title of the song. Actor Aly Goni tweeted, "And today`s date is 29/5 #shocking #sidhumoosewala #legend."

"295 song. Today`s date "29,5"2022 will forever be remembered. Sidhu Moose Wala," a Twitter user wrote.

"What a coincidence, 295 by Sidhu moose wala is one of his most famous songs. And today is 29/5. 28 years young, he had so much awaiting for him, life truly is unpredictable," another one tweeted.

"Dharman de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 Je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. (Translation - Debates on religion will end up your day. Speak the truth you get 295. Successful ones have hate on their way)," the song`s lyrics read.

Meanwhile, many netizens have been drawing similarities between his last song titled 'The Last Ride' and his shocking demise. The cover photo of the song was a crime scene from Tupac's assassination, and fans are pointing out that the American singer was also shot dead in his car, just like Moose Wala.

For those unaware, Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab`s Mansa district on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The shocking incident happened after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer`s murder.

From starting his singing career with the duet song `G Wagon` to tasting fame with the hit 2017 song `So High`, singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, had carved a niche for himself with his controversial lyrical style in a relatively shorter span.

