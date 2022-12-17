Sidharth Malhotra starrer spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu' is high on action - watch teaser

After a long wait, the first teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Mission Majnu' is here. The action-packed trailer is set around the 1970s India-Pakistan war and shows Sidharth playing the role of a RAW agent. The teaser starts off by showing some vintage photos and videos of soldiers enjoying their win against Pakistan before the camera pans and shows Sidharth performing some high-octane scenes in the moving train, while some Pakistani military officers talk about the power of Indian intelligence agency RAW and planning to take revenge. Dressed up in a Pathani kurta pyjama, Sidharth is an Indian raw agent carrying out a secret mission in Pakistan as the country is planning to wage another war against India as revenge. Later, "Hindustan, I can do anything to save India." Inspired by the true events, the trailer later shows South actress Rashmika Mandanna as a Pakistani girl, who is married to Sidharth. Watch the teaser here:

Set in the 1970s when Pakistan is planning for a nuclear war again India as revenge, the film is a spy thriller with a love story.



Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain, among others.



After skipping the theatre release, the movie will premiere directly on OTT. The patriotic drama will be released on Netflix on January 20.



The trailer was launched at the India Gate in New Delhi, the National Capital of India.



During the launch, Sidharth said, "It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives every day for the love of their country." To be able to play a part and showcase one such Indian agent's story has truly been a very fulfilling and heart-wrenching experience. I am so grateful for Shantanu to have given me this opportunity and for this stirring film to be my first association with Netflix. "I cannot wait for you to see the story unfold on the 20th of January on Netflix."