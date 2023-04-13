Salman Khan asks girls to be covered on set, reveals Shweta Tiwari's daughter

Among all the stories you would have heard from people who have worked with Bollywood star Salman Khan, this new piece of information from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s set, is the most bizarre one yet. Popular Indian TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak will soon make her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and she reveals that Salman Khan is quite a “traditionalist”.

Salman is very particular about the safety of girls who work on the sets of his film. Having worked on Salman’s previous film set too, she revealed that Salman Khan instructed all women on Antim sets to avoid wearing low, plunging necklines. Palak Tiwari said that Salman Khan further asked them to be properly covered.

She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

"He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always,” Palak added.

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid, April 21.

