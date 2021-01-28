Shruti Haasan to star opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'

Shriti Hasaan is the leading lady of Prabhas starrer, 'Salaar'.



Marking Hasaan's 35th birthday, the production house Hombale Films revealed the big news and welcomed Shruti on board.



''We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic),” tweeted Hombale Films.



Prabhas too welcomed her and also wished Haasan on her birthday. "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar," alongside a stunning picture of the birthday girl.

Earlier this month, the movie was launched in Hyderabad and is likely to go on floors this month, the major portions of the movie will be shot in Telangana.

Last year, in December, Prabhas announced that he will be joining hands with KGF director for a pan-Indian film. The actor also shared his first-look poster from the film.

The film has also been written by Prashanth Neel. Meanwhile, Shruti is celebrating the success of her recently released Telugu film 'Krack', co-starring Ravi Teja.