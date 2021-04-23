Shravan Rathod, of musical duo Nadeem-Shravan, dies of COVID-19 complications

Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod - of the iconic duo of Nadeem-Shravan- passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19 complications. He was 66.



The news of Shravan`s death was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. "He passed away at around 9.30 pm," Sanjeev told a news agency.



Rathod had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai`s SL Raheja Hospital on Monday. The composer and his wife had travelled to Kumbh Mela a few days before he tested positive, revealed his son to a daily.



Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to pay their condolences to the late composer.

Heartbroken to hear about #ShravanRathod's passing this morning. Your name will live on forever through your timeless melodies. Thank you for your music & for being a part of my journey with Saajan, Raja & more films. My deepest condolences to the family & friends in grief 🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 23, 2021 ×

Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace 🌺Respect and Prayers🌹🇮🇳 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 22, 2021 ×

A great loss for the film industry. We will all remember Shravan, an extremely talented music composer and a good human being. May his family find the strength to cope with such a difficult and tragic loss. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 #ShravanRathod — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 23, 2021 ×

Rest in peace #ShravanRathod sir.. I can’t believe you’re gone.. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi music awards event. Totally shattered.. at a loss of words. my sincere condolences to his entire family 🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 22, 2021 ×

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after music composers in Bollywood in the 1990s. Nadeem-Shravan got their big break with 'Aashiqui' (1990) and went on to compose music for 'Saajan' (1991), 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' (1993), 'Pardes' (1997) and 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), and many other hit films.