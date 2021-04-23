Shravan Rathod, of musical duo Nadeem-Shravan, dies of COVID-19 complications

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Apr 23, 2021, 11:49 AM(IST)

File image of Shravan Rathod Photograph:( Zee News Network )

The composer and his wife had travelled to Kumbh Mela a few days before he tested positive, revealed his son to a daily
 

Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod - of the iconic duo of Nadeem-Shravan- passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19 complications. He was 66.

The news of Shravan`s death was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. "He passed away at around 9.30 pm," Sanjeev told a news agency.

Rathod had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai`s SL Raheja Hospital on Monday. The composer and his wife had travelled to Kumbh Mela a few days before he tested positive, revealed his son to a daily. 

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to pay their condolences to the late composer. 

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after music composers in Bollywood in the 1990s. Nadeem-Shravan got their big break with 'Aashiqui' (1990) and went on to compose music for 'Saajan' (1991), 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' (1993), 'Pardes' (1997) and 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), and many other hit films.

